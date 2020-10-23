School administrators ask about CARES Act funds

Seven school districts want a chance to apply for part of $10.3 million in COVID-19 relief funding funneled to Christian County. They will have the opportunity, though nothing is guaranteed.
Sparta Superintendent Rocky Valentine made a presentation to the Christian County Commission on Oct. 22, that attracted about 20 onlookers from government offices and school districts. Valentine asked that school districts be allowed to apply for funding allocated to the Christian County Commission through the CARES Act to offset the cost of what has been spent or what money will be spent directly in response to COVID-19.
“We would love to be able to have the opportunity to collaborate to be able to utilize some of this money to help us stay in a seated setting, which is our goal, and to do so safely for our staffs, our students and our communities,” Valentine said.
Valentine said that school districts are tackling an underfunded challenge of making virtual learning and instruction available to students, potentially at a moment’s notice. The technology, staffing expenses and curriculum costs are high.
“It’s significant. The costs are exorbitant. The legislation requires us to do this. Again, we’re doing so willingly because that’s what’s been asked of us,” Valentine said. “We’re talking millions of dollars not planned in this budget for all of our districts that are having to be expended.”
In May, the Christian County Commission voted to form a committee to make the decisions on what to do with the $10.3 million. County commissions across Missouri are tasked with being the custodians and caregivers for COVID-19 pandemic relief funding that the state received through the federal CARES Act of 2020. The committee consists of Christian County Auditor Amy Dent, Director of Planning and Development Todd Wiesehan, Highway Administrator Miranda Beadles, Director of Human Resources Amber Bryant, Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower and Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole as an alternate.
The committee wrote guidelines and set up an application process so that entities could apply for funding.
“In the beginning, we weren’t taking anything from schools,” Bryant said.
The Christian County CARES Act Committee has two different applications: Phase 1 for reimbursement for money that has been spent, and Phase 2 for money that would be spent in the event that funding is granted.
Ozark School District Superintendent Chris Bauman said the school districts simply want a place at the negotiating table, which they learned that they now have.
“Those guidelines that were put out—we have those expenses that we are facing every day and trying to overcome just the same as other entities, so if we can have a fair seat at the table, I think that’s the biggest thing that we’re asking for,” Bauman said.
Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson said the schools would get the same fairness that government entities and private businesses get when they apply for funds.
“We have other people that are in need, too. So as far as I’m concerned, you can put in an application with our committee, and if that committee thinks it’s justified through the rules and regulations of the CARES fund Act, and then come to us with an approval, we’ll pass it,” Robertson said.
Not a done deal
Bryant cautioned that the committee aims to continue spreading funds to government and business entities that have no other sources of CARES Act help.
“We will still give precedent to people who have not received any funds,” Bryant said.
Cole, the sheriff, said the bulk of the funding needs to be put toward keeping all of the estimated 90,000 residents of Christian County safe from the impact of the COVID-19 virus.
“We have what we feel is an obligation to take care of every person in this county,” Cole said. “We have to have that money to be able to take care of the county first.”
Christian County met part of that challenge by setting up a mobile COVID-19 testing site that residents may use at no cost. Tests are done by appointment.
“We used that CARES money to do a testing site, because we didn’t have one,” Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said. “We felt the taxpayers in this community deserved to have some of that money to get tested free. To get tested prior to that, it was $167 that insurance wasn’t taking, and I thought that was wrong.”
Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower scrambled together the testing site in collaboration with CoxHealth and Mercy. In the future, Christian County may roll out a similar system for COVID-19 vaccinations, if and when a COVID-19 vaccine is made available on a large scale.
“I can tell you it is expensive, very expensive. Again, we’re preparing to take on that task even though it’s really not in our range, but we are committed to our community that we want to do everything we can to make sure that happens,” Phillips said.
Not for shortfalls
Both Valetine and Bauman recounted some expenses they have incurred, and some budget shortfalls they have faced, since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Christian County in March 2020.
Bauman shared that Ozark has will receive about 87 percent of the funding it initially budgeted for in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year.
Amtower advised the educators at the meeting in the Christian County Historic Courthouse than they can’t apply for CARES Act funds to make up for funding shortfalls, but they can apply for specific projects and expenses related to COVID-19.
“Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue. That is the biggest thing we struggled with,” Amtower said. “Don’t tell us that you had a drop in revenue.”
“Communication that we received has specifically asked for assistance to help with revenue shortfalls. I can tell you it clearly states, from the United States Department of the Treasury, ‘Funds may not be used for shortfalls,’” Phillips said. “I don’t know how more plain it could be. That’s straight out of the book.”
Robertson and Phillips both threw their support behind Christian County’s CARES Act Committee and the actions it has taken, to date.
“We couldn’t find a better group of people,” Robertson said.
Robertson said that he understood the school districts’ funding problems, but told them they weren’t alone in facing problems.
“This money is for the county, not just the schools,” Robertson told the school administrators. “This CARES money that the county got is basically for the county. You all have received your CARES money.”
At $10.3 million, Christian County received the ninth highest dollar amount of Missouri’s 114 counties.
By comparison, neighboring Greene County received $34.3 million. Taney County received $6.56 million, Webster County received $4.64 million, Lawrence County received $4.49 million, Stone County received $3.74 million and Douglas County got $1.54 million in federal funds.
By the numbers
Christian County CARES Act spending
$10.3 million announced by Gov. Mike Parson
$10.6 million in total money requested
$4.08 million awarded to approved applicants
CARES Act funding in Christian County
Top 12 recipients, in dollars
Christian County Sheriff’s Office: $1.3 million
Christian County Commission: $564,200
Christian County Emergency Management Agency: $565,443
Christian County Health Department: $427,213
Christian County Prosecuting Attorney: $234,424
Least Of These, Inc.: $200,000
Christian County Emergency Services (E911): $164,846
City of Nixa: $142,000
OACAC: $103,000
Christian County Maintenance Dept.: $65,035
Small business relief: $62,732
Nixa Fire Protection District: $36,098
