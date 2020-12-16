In late October, school administrators in Christian County felt like they’d been shut out of $10.4 million allocated to Christian County through the federal CARES Act.
On Dec. 7, the Christian County Commission approved $167,224 in funding for three school districts to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Add that to distributions approved earlier in December and in November, and you have about $392,159 in funding that has been passed from Christian County to public schools to cushion the financial blow that COVID-19 is dealing.
Sparta Superintendent Rocky Valentine made a presentation to the Christian County Commission on Oct. 22, that attracted about 20 onlookers from government offices and school districts. Valentine asked that school districts be allowed to apply for funding allocated to the Christian County Commission through the CARES Act to offset the cost of what has been spent or what money will be spent directly in response to COVID-19.
“We would love to be able to have the opportunity to collaborate to be able to utilize some of this money to help us stay in a seated setting, which is our goal, and to do so safely for our staffs, our students and our communities,” Valentine said in that meeting.
In May, the Christian County Commission voted to form a committee to make the decisions on what to do with the $10.3 million. County commissions across Missouri are tasked with being the custodians and caregivers for COVID-19 pandemic relief funding that the state received through the federal CARES Act of 2020.
The committee wrote guidelines and set up an application process so that entities could apply for funding. In its early days, the committee did not accept applications from schools, but it began considering and approving the schools’ funding requests after the meeting in October.
The Christian County CARES Act Committee has two different applications: Phase 1 for reimbursement for money that has been spent, and Phase 2 for money that would be spent in the event that funding is granted.
Funding may not be used to make up for budget shortfalls. However, it may be used to purchase protective equipment, medical supplies and for sanitization. It may also be used to facilitate adaptations to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as virtual schooling for students who are advised to isolate and quarantine. The funding may also be used for sick leave pay and overtime pay if it relates directly to COVID-19.
Christian County Commission CARES Act funding
requests approved in November and December 2020
(school district, amount, reason)
Spokane: $6,676 for medical protective supplies and sanitizing products
Sparta: $41,327 for expenses to have distance learning
Spokane: $64,749 for technology for distance learning
Ozark: $15,344 for public safety measures and communication of public health information
Ozark: $27,288 for public safety measures and for disinfection of public facilities
Sparta: $4,883 for disinfection of public facilities
Sparta: $6,957 for paid sick leave and family medical leave
Nixa: $19,322 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $12,264 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $53,928 for disinfection of public facilities
Sparta: $734 for WiFi connectivity improvements
Chadwick: $28,497 for personal protective equipment (PPE) and WiFI connectivity
Nixa: $4,500 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $4,182 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $2,236 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $294 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $5,384 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $27,382 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $3,059 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Nixa: $41,250 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
Sparta: $21,903 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
