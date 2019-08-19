A man from Marshfield is hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night south of Ozark.
Christopher D. Visconte, 22, was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield after he suffered serious injuries in an accident on Selmore Road three miles south of Ozark at 11:05 p.m. Aug. 18.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Visconte was driving southbound out of Ozark in a 2010 BMW X5. The vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway and overturned near the intersection of Selmore Road and Meadowlark Road.
According to the Highway Patrol accident report, Visconte was not wearing a seatbelt.
