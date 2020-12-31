U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) announced he will object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021.
Hawley says he objected to highlight a belief that some states, notably Pennsylvania, allegedly failed to follow election laws. Hawley also claimed that large technology companies interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Missouri's junior U.S. senator called for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and "enact election integrity measures."
Members of Congress from the Democratic Party rose and objected during the Electoral College certification process for the 2004 and 2016 Presidential elections. Hawley is one of several Republicans who rose to object to the election of Democrat Joe Biden.
"Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity," Hawley said. "They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did, and they were entitled to do so, but now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.
Hawley and his fellow Republicans' gestures, while they are symbolic, could lead to additional debate and actions by Congress in the future with regard to election security.
“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6, without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections," Hawley said.
Hawley used an Ozark address to vote in Christian County in the 2020 presidential election.
Hawley’s name appears on the property record card for an 8.12-acre piece of land off of Rock Creek Road, located off of Smyrna Road northeast of Ozark. Hawley’s parents, Ronald and Virginia Hawley are the owners. The senator’s sister, Lesley Hawley, also owns a house on a five-acre piece of land in the same neighborhood, according to records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office.
The information came to light when a Kansas City Star investigation revealed that Sen. Hawley used his sister’s address to vote in the 2020 election.
When he was elected to the senate in 2018, Hawley lived in Columbia with his wife and two children. According to a social media post on Twitter that Hawley made in light of the Kansas City Star report, he and his family are having a house built in the same subdivision that his relatives live in.
“House is coming along great! We love Ozark,” Hawley wrote along with a photo of the house.
Hawley claimed that the Ozark residency claim was revealed in retaliation for his actions in a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, in which he questioned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about an internal tool called Tasks, which Hawley said is used to censor users and shut down accounts. Hawley said that his office received communications from a former employee of Facebook who acted as a whistleblower.
