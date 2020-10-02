A registered sex offender is in jail and accused of using the Snapchat app and alcohol to lure teen girls to his Ozark home for sex.
Andrew L. Fairchild, 29, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sodomy stemming from his arrest Sept. 28.
Ozark police arrested Fairchild at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 28, two days after he was alleged to have brought two girls, ages 18 and 14, into his home.
According to a probable cause statement, Fairchild communicated with the girls via the Snapchat app on Sept. 26, and in the conversation, indicated that he was 22 years old. Fairchild arranged to go to Springfield, pick up the two girls, and bring them to his home on South Sixth Street in Ozark.
Both girls told police that Fairchild provided them with alcoholic beverages, beer and a “canned chocolate milk that contained alcohol.” The girls told police that Fairchild provided them with a single pill, which Fairchild said was Adderall.
Adderall is an amphetamine used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. It is sometimes taken and abused recreationally.
According to the probable cause statement, the girls reported “blacking out” while they were at Fairchild’s home.
One of the girls reportedly went to sleep on a couch and woke to Fairchild touching her. She went to a bedroom to continue sleeping alone, and alleged that Fairchild entered the bedroom, removed her leggings and sexually assaulted her, “as she was telling him to stop and trying to get him off of her.”
The other told police that she worke up to Fairchild on top of her, and said “she felt as if ‘something. bad’ was going to happen, and indicated she meant something sexual in nature.” The girl then slid out from under Fairchild, went to a bedroom and found the other girl.
Fairchild allegedly drove the two back to the 14-year-old’s home in Springfield. Both girls were taken to a Springfield hospital for rape exams.
Under Missouri law, first-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony that upon conviction is punishable by no less than 5 years and no more than 15 years in prison. Second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy are both class D felonies. Upon conviction, a class D felony is punishable by a prison sentence not to exceed four years.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry, Fairchild was 22 years old at the time he committed a sexual offense against a 14-year-old girl in Tampa, Florida.
At a hearing on Sept. 30, Fairchild indicated his intent to apply for a public defender to serve as his attorney. He had a bond hearing set for Oct. 6. Fairchild is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail.
Editor’s note: In the Headliner News’ coverage of court cases involving minors, especially with allegations of sex crimes or molestation, some details found in court documents are intentionally omitted. This is done in effort to adhere to the Headliner News’ policies for news coverage and to protect the identities of minors and/or the victims of sexual offenses.
