Police, sheriff offer citizens law enforcement academies
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about your local law enforcement groups, there is no better time or opportunity.
The Ozark Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office both announced plans to hold citizens police academies, which will begin in August.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office holds its citizens academy every Monday from Aug. 5-Oct. 8, from 6-8:30 p.m. Sheriff Brad Cole offers Christian County residents the chance to “learn about firearms, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, 911 operations, and much more.”
The application deadline for the sheriff’s program is July 19. For applications and more information, please visit http://www.christiancountysheriff.net or stop by the Christian County Sheriff's Office at 110 W. Elm St. Room 70 in Ozark.
The Ozark Police Department announced its Fourth Annual Citizen’s Police Academy starts Thursday, Aug. 22. Ozark residents taking part in the academy will meet every Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m. for 10 weeks.
“During the 10 weeks, the class will meet our command staff, receive a facility tour, hear from patrol officers, meet our detectives, and hear from other emergency responders who serve in Ozark,” Interim Police Chief Justin Arnold said in a press release. “The class will also experience our Police K9 and his handler in action, shoot at our firearms range and learn about criminal problems our community faces and what your police department is doing to address these problems.”
If you are interested in the Ozark Police Department citizens academy, you may fill out an application online at https://bit.ly/2LufcEO.
Seating is limited and participants will be considered on a first come, first serve basis.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
There is no cost to participate in either of the citizens academy classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.