The staff at the Children’s Smile Center clinic in Ozark needed to replace two dental chairs, and the community funded their need.
The Darr Family Foundation fully funded one chair. The Finley River Community Foundation, Impact 100 Ozark, Nixa Community Foundation, Ozark Rotary Club and an anonymous donor contributed funds for the second chair.
According to Children’s Smile Center Administrator Carrie Burke, the mechanics of the existing chairs were not working properly, and neither chair could be fixed. One chair was placed in a stationary position, while the other chair did not go up or down, or swivel from side to side.
“Very little dentistry was able to be performed on patients in those chairs and had to be replaced,” Burke said.
This project was fully funded by donations totaling $27,359.
“We are so very grateful to local communities for their efforts to financially support our dental clinics,” Children’s Smile Center director Jackie Barger said.
The six agencies and donors stepped in to ensure Children’s Smile Center can continue to provide quality dental care for thousands of children each year. Barger estimated that this donation will impact families for as long as the next 20 years.
Children’s Smile Center’s mission is to improve oral health and wellness in children through access to quality dental care. In 2019, its clinics served 6,350 different patients through 13,147 dental appointments in three clinic locations.
