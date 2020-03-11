If attendance for the sneak peak was an indication, people in Ozark are interested in the renovations at what was once the FASCO plant.
Construction workers were finishing drywall as members of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce toured what it slated to be the Ozark R-VI School District’s new offices of administration. If a $26.5 million bond issue is voted into action in April, the building will have classrooms in it by August 2022.
Ozark Superintendent Chris Bauman shared some of the timeline for what the school district personnel call “Operation Renovate and Innovate,” which was developed years ago and put into action with construction in 2019.
“This is so exciting. This has been the vision of so many people, our school board, the district office leadership, and we’ve had hundreds of staff members involved in many different conversations,” Bauman said.
If voters approve the bond issue, which has does not come with a property tax levy increase attached, the Ozark Innovation Center will function as a second campus of Ozark High School, which is about a mile away.
“Let’s not forget we have a great building up on the hill where amazing things are going to continue to happen,” Bauman said.
The plan calls for ninth grade students to be moved back into Ozark High School, and for students to be shuttled between the two campuses for classes, depending on their schedules. The Innovation Center is slated to house core mathematics classrooms, along with vocational classrooms such as a wood shop, an automotive shop, a culinary arts classroom and kitchen, journalism classes, medical and emergency medical technician classrooms and much more.
Bauman said that while many longtime Ozark residents still refer to the building as the FASCO plant, from its construction in the 1960s, he hopes the Innovation Center name will catch on with the next generation of Ozark High School students.
“That just shows you how foundational it is to the community of Ozark, and then now think of the experience our children are going to have, talking about, ‘My grandfather knew it as the FASCO building, but I’ve known it as the Innovation Center. It’s brought me to my career, it’s brought me to my family, and it’s made my life better,’” Bauman said.
Esterly Schneider and Associates designed the classroom portion of the building with a more open concept than many school district patrons might be used to. Glass windows and skylights will let more natural lighting into the building, and students will be able to see what’s going on in other classrooms as they pass through the main corridors.
“Really, what is so exciting to me is to be able to have our kids experience the instruction of all of the areas as they walk through this building doing their daily thing,” Bauman said.
Stephanie Rutledge was introduced as the chairperson of the Ozark First Committee, an election campaign committee. According to Missouri Ethics Commission documentation, the committee was founded in February for the purpose of encouraging voters to vote “yes” for a ballot question set to appear on April 7.
The $26.5 million bond issue is designed to fund a series of projects across the district, notably further renovations of the former FASCO plant and renovations to make the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center on North Fourth Avenue larger. If the bond passes, there will also be some shifting at the elementary schools, middle school and junior high school.
“This is how, as a school district, we continue to provide the best for our students,” Rutledge said.
