Sound of Freedom honored for 10 years

Sound of Freedom indoor gun range in Ozark celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 4, 2020. State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, honored the owners and staff with an official resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives.
Morris (center) presented a framed copy of the resolution to Sound of Freedom owners A.G. Paul (left) and Jane Paul (right) on Oct. 16.
