Sparta High School’s Mighty Trojan Band is celebrating a great honor. It will perform in the Washington D.C. Independence Day Parade July 4, 2020.
The parade will move down the capitol’s Constitution Avenue and end at the National Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument.
Music Celebrations International invited the band to perform after a nomination by Missouri Gov. Michael Parson. Parson is the grandfather to sophomore band member Ben House.
The Sparta Mighty Trojan Band will be featured alongside other bands and parade performers selected to march. The parade is considered a historic tribute to America’s past and present, according to the release. The Washington D.C. festivities of the day will conclude with a fireworks celebration, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra and several other performers.
Sparta’s invitation comes following another successful marching season. The band received second place in its class at the Marionville AppleFest Sept. 21; first place, as well as an award for best music, at the Black Walnut Festival Parade in Stockton Sept. 28; and second place in its class in its final competition at the Pleasant Hope Pirate Classic Parade Oct. 5. The marching band is only in its second year of competition following a roughly 10-year hiatus. It is led by Director Sherry Nichols.
The band most recently performed last Saturday at the Sparta Persimmon Day parade. The band’s recently-formed booster club held a booth at the festival, too. It is currently working to raise roughly $50,000 for new uniforms and traveling expenses.
The Sparta Mighty Trojan Band will march in the College of the Ozarks Homecoming Parade Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.