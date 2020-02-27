A Sparta man faces eight felony charges, one carrying the potential for a life sentence upon conviction, related to a sex crimes indictment.
Aleksandr Kovalenko, 61, was arrested Feb. 24. He is charged with the unclassified felony of statutory sodomy, class D felony second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15, and four counts of class E felony fourth-degree child molestation.
Christian County sheriff’s deputies contacted six different girls as part of their investigation of Kovalenko, which began with a report made to the sheriff’s office on July 18, 2019. The girls described incidents that occurred at a house in Sparta, at a house in Greene County in Republic, and in the state of Washington.
One of the girls described how Kovalenko touched her, and according to a probable cause statement filed against Kovalenko, “disclosed that the sexual incidents happened on more than one occasion, and that Aleksandr told her to not tell anyone it was happening and to keep it a secret.”
More than one of the girls involved told deputies it is “common for Aleksander Kovalenko to wear his robe around the home and show himself to others.”
According to the probable cause statement, Kovalenko denied all of the allegations, and said that one of the girls is upset with him over a personal matter. Records show Kovalenko was previously investigated by law enforcement agents in Washington, but the an anonymous letter sent to police “accusing Kovalenko of sexual incidents with minors,” was deemed unfounded. A separate allegation in Washington state of Kovalenko having sexual contact was deemed to be unfounded, due to other parties involved refusing to disclose information to law enforcement officers.
Kovalenko is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail in Ozark. He has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for March 3.
Under Missouri law, an unclassified felony may carry the same penalties as a class A felony upon conviction, which means a person found guilty of an unclassified felony may be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, or a life sentence.
