The trial of a Sparta man facing a a six-count felony indictment alleging sex crimes against two children has been postponed to June.
One hundred jurors will be called for the trial of Bradley J. Blevins, 45, which is now set to begin June 1. Blevins was originally scheduled to stand trial March 30, but had his case pushed back on March 16.
Court documents state that Christian County deputies began investigating Blevins in June of 2018, when a 13-year-old girl came forward to report sexual crimes that allegedly happened to her in the past.
Christian County prosecutors charged Blevins with two counts of felony first degree statutory sodomy, two counts of felony sexual misconduct involving a child less than 15 years of age, one count of enticement of a child and one count of attempted enticement of a child.
On July 9, investigators at Child Advocacy Center in Springfield reportedly interviewed two girls, ages 13 and 12.
One of the girls told an interviewer about sexual contact that allegedly occurred between her and Blevins in the kitchen of a house in Sparta “on more than one occasion.” According to a probable cause statement filed in associate circuit court, “Bradley Blevins told her if she told anyone about what happened that they wouldn’t believe her because he was an adult.”
The girl told the interviewer, “that she feels ashamed that Bradley Blevins took advantage of her.” The girl allegedly told investigators that she was somewhere between the ages of 7 and 9 when the events with Blevins occurred.
According to the probable cause statement, one of the girls told investigators of a time when Blevins entered a bathroom and attempted to show her his penis. The probable cause statement described the girl pushing past Blevins and running from the bathroom, to her bedroom and into her bed. The girl “stated that she pulled the covers over her head and stayed there until she fell asleep.”
One of the girls also described an instance in which Blevins used a cell phone to show the girl a pornographic image of a nude man.
The probable cause statement charging Blevins was filed in court on Nov. 7, about four months after the interviews at Child Advocacy Center. Blevins was arrested and arraigned in Christian County on Nov. 13. Blevins is being held in the Christian County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Editor’s note: In the Headliner News’ coverage of court cases involving minors, especially with allegations of sex crimes or molestation, some details found in court documents are intentionally omitted. This is done in effort to adhere to the Headliner News’ policies for news coverage and to protect the identities of minors and/or the victims of sexual offenses.
