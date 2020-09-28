A man from Sparta was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his role in distributing the illegal drug methamphetamine in Christian County.
Travis W. Robinson, 40, was sentenced to 14 years without parole on Sept. 22. On March 11, Robinson pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute on a premises in which a minor resides.
On Aug. 4, 2016, Robinson was one of two people arrested when Sparta police and Christian County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Dolphin Court.
Sparta Police Chief Trampus Taylor said officials had been working the case involving the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana for “quite some time.”
“It’s been several months in the process,” Taylor said in a 2016 interview.
Police seized 47.32 grams of a substance determined to be methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, more than $7,600 cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.
Robinson brought meth to southwest Missouri from outside sources, then supplied dealers with the rug to distribute to users. A co-defendant, Candace L. Medlock of Nixa, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to her role in the conspiracy to distribute meth in southwest Missouri.
Police began investigating Robinson when a confidential informant told police that his/her source of methamphetamine was buying up to a quarter-pound of the drug from Robinson at one time and had been doing so weekly for several years.
