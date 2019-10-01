Springfield theater The Moxie Cinema will host the Missouri premiere of “Straight Edge Kegger,” an indie horror film that stars 2005 Nixa High School graduate Cory Kays.
The movie is based on the straight edge subculture, a product of hardcore punk rock. Straight edge practitioners abstain from alcohol, tobacco and other recreational drugs. The lifestyle emerged during the 1980s, but by the 90s, militant followers became more prominent. These straight-edgers followed a firm abstinence policy, further pushing for control over others through violence. It’s the same type of people Kays’ character, Brad, battles in the film.
It’s Kays’ darkest role yet, though he recently won an award for “Best Lead Actor” for his work. He was honored at the 10th Annual Horror Film Festival July 13, in Chicago, according to Headliner News archives.
“It’s a major honor for me,” Kays told the Christian County Headliner News. “I have worked very hard and made many sacrifices to pursue this dream. An honor like this is confirmation I’m on the right path, which I appreciate very much.”
The Moxie Cinema premiere will take place 6 p.m. Oct. 13. The film is rated R and runs for approximately 80 minutes. Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.moxiecinema.com.
(0) comments
