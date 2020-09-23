Four different women, including three sisters, have been charged in connection to a man’s death in Clever in March. One of them is now charged with second-degree murder.
Randi Highfill, 30, of Springfield is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and class C felony delivery of a controlled substance in connection to the death of John Gross on March 14. According to court documents, Gross, 63, lay dead at his home outside of Clever for several days when his body was discovered. A toxicology report revealed the presence of fentanyl, an opioid that is often fatal when administered even in small doses.
On Sept. 22, Highfill appeared in court in Ozark, where she was arraigned on a new charged filed against her by Christian County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sue Boresi—murder. Highfill had previously been held in jail on the burglary and drug charges, and a robbery charge that has since been substituted for the second-degree murder charge.
Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon set Highfilll for a bond hearing on Sept. 29. She is presently being held in the Christian County Jail on a bond of $1 million.
Christian County deputies determined that Gross had been communicating with Highfill shortly before he died.
Deputies determined that Gross and Highfill met at Gross’ home on March 8, in what was planned to be a paid sexual encounter. Highfill allegedly planned to rob Gross by administering a dose of drugs that would cause Gross to fall asleep.
Highfill’s two sisters, Gracey Fipps, 20, and Jeana Fipps, 18 are also charged with robbery, burglary and delivery of a controlled substance. They allegedly drove Highfill to Gross’ house. That’s where, according to a probable cause statement, Highfill gave Gross a dose of heroin and fentanyl that she had recently purchased from a drug dealer.
Another woman, Pachetta Tolliver, 33, is being held in the Christian County Jail in Ozark on a charge of first-degree burglary. Jail records show Tolliver was booked on Sept. 11. She is being held on a $100,000 bond. Tolliver is accused of helping Highfill steal money from Gross’ house.
Highfill told sheriff’s deputies that Gross was still alive and breathing when the women left his residence.
