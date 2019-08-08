A Springfield woman is dead and a Nixa man seriously injured following a three-vehicle accident in Jasper County near Carthage.
Cindy L. Cox, 59, was one of the drivers in a an accident that occurred at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7. She was driving eastbound on Highway 96 about two miles east of Carthage, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sergio Nevarez-Gutierrez, 17, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was pulling a trailer westbound toward Carthage. The trailer reportedly crossed the center line and struck the oncoming 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that Cox was driving. Cargo from the trailer then struck a third vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.
Cox was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, where she was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m. Richard V. Gustin, 88, of Nixa was a passenger in Cox’s vehicle. Gustin reportedly suffered serious injuries and was also taken by ambulance to Mercy in Joplin.
Nevarez-Gutierrez and the driver of the Hyundai were both uninjured in the accident.
