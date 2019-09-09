U.S. Congressman Billy Long toured a manufacturing site in Ozark expected to bring 39 jobs to southwest Missouri.
Long took a tour of Alpine Aviation Group’s site that was announced Aug. 13 by Show-Me Christian County, an economic development organization funded by the cities of Ozark and Nixa and Christian County. Alpine Aviation Group, Inc. is an aerospace-focused advanced manufacturing company expanding into Missouri, establishing a facility in what is now the Dolby building at 1624 West Jackson Street. The site will be home to a wiring harness assembly operation.
Long toured the site on Aug. 27, alongside stakeholders from Ozark and Christian County.
“Alpine is a tremendous amount of value to our area, both from an economic and workforce perspective, and we could not be more excited to see them continue to grow and flourish in Christian County,” Show-Me Christian County President Andrea Sitzes said.
The city of Ozark, the Springfield Regional Economic Partnership, the Missouri Partnership, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development all worked to make the deals that landed Alpine Aviation Group in Ozark.
Alpine Aviation Group was established to design and fabricate electrical harnesses for military aircraft. The company aims to expand into the private sector. The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office shows that Alpine Aviation Group was incorporated in Missouri on Dec. 3, 2018, by a man named Terry Cedar with a Nixa address. Two of the company’s directors, Larry and Robin Singer, are from Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
Cedar was quoted in a press release when the company’s move was announced in early August.
“It is our privilege to have the opportunity to establish a company in the Ozarks,” said Terry Cedar, Director of Aviation Electrical Manufacturing for Alpine. “Alpine is looking forward to bringing innovative designs throughout not only the aerospace industry but beyond.”
