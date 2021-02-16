Gov. Mike Parson officially announced the launch of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool to assist Missourians in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
At the same time, residents of Christian County interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged to register through their health care provider or through the Christian County Health Department to schedule their vaccinations. The state's tool does not help people directly book appointments to get vaccinated. That's why health care providers and public health officials are still encouraging everyone who wants vaccines to sign up locally, hop into the virtual line, and to stay patient.
“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” Parson said. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”
Powered by Qualtrics, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator allows individuals to register for a vaccine, indicating their desire to be vaccinated. They will then complete a questionnaire to determine their eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases.
Registrants will be notified upon activation of each phase and alerted when they become eligible. Individuals will then be able to seek vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccines available or view mass vaccination events and other providers in their area.
Christian County and the rest of Missouri is in the first of three phases of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan. Currently, persons in certain health case and emergency response jobs, persons ages 65 and older, and persons with certain health conditions are eligible to receive vaccines.
Health care professionals at Cox and Mercy urge southwest Missouri residents who are fall under phase 1B of the state’s rollout plan to register for vaccine waiting lists through their health care provider.
The state government’s Missouri Vaccine Navigator is also designed to remind registrants when it's time to schedule their second dose. Both vaccines currently authorized for use require two doses, and the second dose is critical to ensure individual and community protection.
“A crucial part of this process is for people to follow up for the second dose in order for them to be fully vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams. “This system uses best practices to ensure patients and providers follow through with that second dose for the maximum amount of protection.”
The Missouri Vaccine Navigator will also integrate with ShowMeVax, the state’s immunization database for providers. Vaccination events using the Missouri Vaccine Navigator for scheduling will enable coordinators to quickly load vaccination administration data into the system and avoid cumbersome data entry.
When individuals visit http://MOStopsCovid.com/navigator, they will answer questions regarding their personal health information so that the applicable priority group can be determined.
Later, the registrant will be notified when he or she becomes eligible and can then view and sign up for events in their area at that time. It will be important for individuals to receive their second dose from the same provider they received the first dose.
Those with online accessibility issues are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers.
Locally, you can sign up for waiting lists at the following websites and phone numbers:
Christian County Health Department: http://christiancountyhealth.com/covid-19
Mercy: http://mercy.net/MOVaccine or 1-833-364-6777
CoxHealth: http://coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine or (417) 269-3000
Jordan Valley: http://jordanvalley.org/covid-19-vaccine
