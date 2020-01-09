A look across the Finley River where the historic Riverside Bridge once stood says a lot about the state of Christian County in 2020.
What was old is still good, so it’s being preserved and made new again. At the same time, growth is occurring at a continuous record rate. With growth comes challenges, new thinking and new opportunities.
Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips mentioned an ongoing project to build a new Riverside Bridge in his 2020 State of the County Address, which he delivered Dec. 30 at the Christian County Historic Courthouse. Phillips’ remarks were brief and the setting was relaxed.
“The bridge project—even if it doesn’t affect you individually, it does because of the impact it’s going to have on Ozark and Nixa, which trickles out into the county,” Phillips said.
The Riverside Bridge, originally built in 1909, will return to a spot on the river close to its original location by the Ozark Mill. Its restoration is part of the Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms project, which Phillips highlighted as a key economic driver for Christian County’s future. Finley Farms will do big business, Phillips predicts, which translates to public funding for projects.
“Our sales tax is our primary source for our infrastructure,” Phillips said.
Riverside Bridge has been closed since July 2015, when it was deemed unusable after flood waters and debris damaged the structure. In November 2019, the Christian County Commission voted 3-0 to accept a $2.54 million bid for construction of a new bridge that will carry Riverside Road over the Finley River. The commission awarded the project to Springfield-based Hartman and Company, Inc.
Christian County, the city of Ozark and the Ozark Special Road District partnered to share the cost of the new Riverside Bridge. The new bridge will have two 12-foot car lanes wide enough for school buses and emergency vehicles, a 10-foot bicycle and pedestrian lane and improved road approaches to the bridge between the intersections of Riverside Road and Greenbridge Road and Riverside Road and Smallin Road.
The new Riverside Bridge is scheduled to be complete sometime around October 2020. Phillips sees the restored connection of the roads along the Finley River as an opportunity among the challenges facing Christian County.
New infrastructure is nice, but Phillips points to quality people as the keys to Christian County’s future.
“What’s important is that we continue to invest in each other, and we all won’t agree on this or that, but we’ve been able to accomplish a lot just for the simple fact that is we’re all focused on the primary mission, that’s to make this the No. 1 county in the state,” Phillips said.
To that end, the county commission recognized Christian County Maintenance Supervisor Richard Teague as the 2019 employee of the year. Teague is responsible for the operation and maintenance of three courthouse buildings, plus at least five other buildings Christian County owns.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize how many facilities he’s responsible for taking care of,” Phillips said of Teague.
2020 Census critical
Phillips closed the State of the County Address by talking up the 2020 U.S. Census. Christian County is hosting a section on its website entitled, “Christian County Counts,” which is made up of a group of stakeholders encouraging all residents of Christian County to take part in the U.S. Census. It is estimated that each uncounted resident represents $1,300 in federal government funding that Christian County would not receive for projects and programs.
“It’s so important that we go out and encourage everyone because there is so much funding attached to those numbers. It’s huge. I didn’t realize how much money we were losing by being underreported,” Phillips said.
Missouri received more than $16 billion from 55 different federal programs in 2016, using data from the 2010 Census. Phillips encouraged all of the county employees and officials present to encourage others to fill out their Census, starting with word-of-mouth campaigning.
“I can’t emphasize how important it is to promote with our friends and our social life the importance of the 2020 Census,” Phillips said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.