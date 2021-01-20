The people of Christian County can work better together to make businesses grow.
How to go about attracting new business, the ways that business is changing and the tools that are available are all changing, but the theme of togetherness prevailed through a comprehensive briefing on Christian County's economy.
Show Me Christian County conducted its 2020 investor briefing virtually with a video released virtually on Jan. 13. The video gave an overview of the economic development organization's high points, goals and action plans for the 2021 and the upcoming years beyond.
Show Me Christian County President Andrea Sitzes gave an overview of 2020, which was the fifth year for the economic development group to operate.
"In February 2020, none of us could have predicted the disruptions our world would experience during the spring. During those difficult times, Show Me Christian County staff woke up every day with one sole purpose, to fight for the Christian County business community in ways we never thought possible," Sitzes said.
Local governments and chambers of commerce are the key investors in Show Me Christian County. The Ozark Board of Aldermen recently voted to obligate $50,000 per year for the next five years to the organization, and the Christian County Commission built a similar pledge into its 2021 budget. The Nixa City Council is still considering how much money, if any, it will obligate to Show Me Christian County for economic development partnerships in 2021.
Show Me Christian County has a target operating budget of $360,000 per year for the next five years, which means efforts are underway to raise funds and map out revenue sources for projects to bolster business in Christian County.
Regionalism
Leaders in the briefing video discussed the concept of "regionalism," that is people from all parts of Christian County actively encouraging and promoting each other's accomplishments, regardless of which city limits they fall into.
"We're all better together than we are apart. We compete on the sports courts or the football fields, but when it comes to things like economic development, we're all better together," Steele said.
It's not just for Ozark and Nixa, Sparta R-3 School District Superintendent Rocky Valentine added.
"Our schools in the surrounding area have grown, and that's really a benefit to all entities. Businesses--when one grows, the other grows, and school districts have definitely been a part of that, as well," Valentine said. "It's important for us to have that success in Christian County, because it makes it that much more attractive for families to want to come to this area."
In Clever, what was once a community betterment association started with about six people gathering around a table each month. After years of effort, Clever Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Satterlee said what is now the Clever Chamber of Commerce attracts about 25 people to its monthly meetings.
"The communication that we now have between the entire county is phenomenal. We've been in the panhandle for so long and tended to be forgotten because we're a small town, and the big towns and the county were the ones that had all of the communication," Satterleee said.
Two key programs
The COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders that came with it changed the business landscape across the world.
"We were able to provide value and resources in a world turned virtual," Sitzes said.
Listening and learning from business owners, government officials and educators across a wide spectrum led to an adapted approach to the organization's five-year plan.
"It is clear that our original priorities still exist. However, the timelines of two in particular must be accelerated for our community to rise and thrive in the wake of COVID-19," Sitzes said.
The next five years for Show Me Christian County will be driven by two key programs: Fortify Christian County and Christian County Works.
Fortify Christian County is a business retention, expansion and attraction strategy plan. Businesses undergo a financial analysis to better understand their opportunities to save money. Saved revenue leads to stronger "rainy day" funds that can make a business more resilient in a time of economic crisis or difficulty.
Paul Sundy, owner of Big Whiskey's restaurant, leaned into some of the resources available through Show Me Christian County in 2020. Like many restaurant owners in Ozark and Nixa, Sundy faced challenges that became personal and emotional.
"We were no different than any other restaurant, even though our brand has been around for 15 years. During the pandemic, it was a gut shot to a lot of people, and our restaurant was no different," Sundy said. "We had to lay people off, and that was the first time we even had to debate whether that was an option."
At a Nixa City Council meeting on Jan. 11, Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell shared that the Big Whiskey's location in Nixa was the strongest performer across all Big Whiskey's franchises through the challenges of 2020.
Sundy said he wasn't aware of how much help was available until Sitzes contacted him.
"To be honest, they reached out to me. I wasn't looking for a resource, and didn't even quite know at the time how important the resources that they had for us during the pandemic was. It was amazing that they knew all the things that went there," Sundy said.
Becky Thomas of Third Street Sportswear started working with Show Me Christian County just before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The employees at Third Street shifted from making the college sports apparel commonly sold at stadiums and arenas, and began making personal protective equipment, or PPE.
"We have made thousands of face masks and shipped them across the country," Thomas said.
Nixa experienced overall gains in sales tax revenue in 2020 compared to previous years.
"During the shutdown, we definitely saw an increase in business at businesses in Nixa, how people came out to help those local businesses, and how we were able to adapt. We were really able to change those businesses to be able to do curbside, to be able to do delivery," Nixa Mayor Brian Steele said.
Right people in the right places
Christian County Works is a workforce development program designed to connect employers with potential employees.
"The way business is done has changed," Sitzes said. "It is our priority to implement a workforce strategy that is built for our students and for adults upscaling the reentering the workforce."
Mark Wallace, Show Me Christian County Project Coordinator, explained the program is built around the ACT Work Readiness program, which uses a standardized test to match workers with jobs, and an online jobs board where businesses can post openings for people in Christian County to view and apply for.
"This program exists to address the community's most urgent workforce needs, as identified by the community, by our businesses, even by our educational leaders," Wallace said.
Show Me Christian County's goal is that by 2025, the county will have added at least 400 daytime jobs with an average annual salary of $40,000. A second goal is to spark or assist in sparking at least $25 million worth of capital-improvement investment by new or existing businesses.
Tele-work, light manufacturing, "destination retail" and e-commerce jobs will be sought after. Destination retail occurs when people who live outside of Christian County travel to the area to shop at specific stores.
To help e-commerce novices, Sitzes said that Show Me Christian County can pair business owners and managers with mentors to help guide them through the process of shifting more business to the internet.
"For those industries in which it applies, we want to come alongside them and make sure that they are adapting to the e-commerce business cycle and how business is done today," Sitzes said. "So many of our businesses had to pivot and immediately launch themselves into the e-commerce model. However, they may not be doing it the most efficient and effective way possible."
Classes, courses and seminars may also be made available to help businesses survive the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lasting impact it will have on buying and selling practices.
Nixa and Ozark together
Russell explained why the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, an organization with a mission that overlaps the mission of Show Me Christian County, supports a more regional economic development effort.
"The reason that we want to continue to support our efforts at Show Me Christian County is because the long term success of that is going to help those businesses down the road. It actually means that it's going to help you create a workforce down the road--sustain a workforce, that's a big challenge that we have sometimes," Russell said.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Evans said that the sentiment of regionalism is mutual on the eastern side of Cheyenne Road.
"We were all kind of trying to go it alone within our various communities. This format has brought us the vehicle to be able to get together around the same table, talk about what we're seeing and make sure that throughout the county, the different businesses that need to be represented have a voice at the table," Evans said.
