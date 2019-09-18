The James River Basin Partnership celebrated a successful event in support of its ongoing mission of improving and protecting waterways. The 2019 Sunset Soirée had about 200 people in attendance on Sept. 14.
The event takes place annually on the Ozark Mill Pond Bridge, which spans the Finley River near the historic Ozark Mill.
James River Basin Partnership Project Manager Brent Stock explained the JRBP’s mission.
“Our goal is to protect the James and Finley River watersheds, improve water quality, improve recreation and just bring value to the community through our waterways,” Stock said.
Guests enjoyed local beer and wine while perusing the pop-up art gallery and bidding on silent auction items. They dined on a locally-sourced meal by Gilardi's Ristorante and listened to 3 to Get Ready and 83 Skidoo, all while taking in the natural beauty of the Finley River.
