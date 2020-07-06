A one-of-a-kind event that has annually classed up the McCracken Road Bridge in Ozark has been called off for 2020.
The James River Basin Partnership Board of Directors announced the cancelation of the fifth annual Sunset Soiree, a celebration of fine dining, art and river conservation held annually on the bridge that overlooks Finley River Park in Ozark.
“Please know that this decision was not made lightly,” the James River Basin Partnership directors said in a joint statement. “Ensuring our guests’ safety and providing a quality event is important to our team. We thank you for your attendance and support at past aoirees and hope you will consider supporting JRBP in other ways, such as becoming an individual and/or business member.”
The group said it aims to continue the event in 2021.
The 2019 Sunset Soirée had about 200 people in attendance on Sept. 14.
James River Basin Partnership Project Manager Brent Stock explained the JRBP’s mission.
“Our goal is to protect the James and Finley River watersheds, improve water quality, improve recreation and just bring value to the community through our waterways,” Stock said.
