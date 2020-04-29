The Missouri Supreme Court denied a request that would have stopped the execution of an Ozark man convicted of killing an 81-year-old woman in 1991.
The Supreme County denied 64-year-old Walter “Arkie” Barton’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus, in which Barton argued that he is innocent. In 2006, a Cass County jury found Barton guilty of first degree murder in the death of Gladys Kuehler in Ozark. Records show that the Cass County jury deliberated for two hours and 20 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.
Barton is scheduled to be executed at the Missouri Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre on May 19.
The Cass County jury found in 2006 that Kuehler’s death “involved depravity of mind, and as a result thereof, the murder was outrageously and wantonly vile, horrible and inhuman.”
The Supreme Court opinion filed April 27, 2020, acknowledges that Barton presented some additional evidence that may have been “used to impeach a jailhouse informant and provide competing expert testimony to explain the presence of blood on (Barton’s) clothes,” but that it did not show Barton’s innocence in a manner established by prior case law.
Barton also claims he is not competent for execution because he suffered from a traumatic brain injury which “gave him major neurocognitive disorder of sufficient severity that he meets the standard for incompetence,” set forth in a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2007.
The Missouri Supreme Court rejected both of Barton’s claims. The execution is still on as scheduled.
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) has spoken out against the state of Missouri’s plan to execute Barton because Missouri is “the only state in the nation moving forward with an execution during the COVID19 pandemic, a declared state of emergency,” according to a letter sent to reporters by the MADP.
Supreme courts in Texas and Tennessee have issued stays on executions due to the coronavirus pandemic, which anti-death penalty groups are using to argue on Barton’s behalf.
"Even Texas and Tennessee courts have recognized that executions are a drain on government resources," said Abraham Bonowitz, co-Director of Death Penalty Action, a national group supporting activists opposing executions. "Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic is exploding in prisons across the country, we urge Governor Parson to grant an immediate reprieve to Mr. Barton."
The Missouri Department of Corrections will not allow prison inmates to have visitors until at least May 14, according to a press release. According to Missourians Against the Death Penalty, Barton has not been able to contact his defense attorney, nor have public defenders been able to fully access their own offices.
“With an unknown amount of prisoners and staff being tested for COVID-19, as well as risks related to transferring individuals between facilities, executing Barton at this time would be a display of the extreme faults in the priorities of the criminal justice system in Missouri,” a letter from MADP reads.
The Missouri Department of Corrections has noted on its website that as of April 28, 185 inmates have been tested since March 23, and that 24 inmates and 13 Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There has been one inmate death linked to COVID-19. All of the inmates with COVID-19 are housed in the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston.
It is unclear where Barton is being held at this time. He is not listed in the Department of Corrections’ statewide inmate search, which may mean that he is being housed outside of the Missouri prison system in a mental health institution, or that his location is being withheld for security purposes.
More than 800 people have signed an online petition at Change.org to ask that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to grant Barton clemency and halt the execution. The Missouri Supreme Court set Barton’s May execution date at. hearing Feb. 18. The petition, available at Change.org, launched on Feb. 24.
Barton was convicted of killing Kuehler at the end of a 2006 jury trial in Cass County. The Cass County trial resulted in the fifth trial for Barton, who was arrested by Ozark Police Oct. 9, 1991, when Kuehler’s body was found in her trailer in a bloody scene.
A coroner's report confirmed that Kuehler had been stabbed more than 50 times and that she had been sexually assaulted.
Ron Cleek was the Christian County prosecuting attorney in 2006, and prosecuted Barton along with state prosecutor Mike Bradley. The trial was held in Harrisonville on a change of venue order.
Barton was a former resident of the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark. Kuehler was managing the trailer park. DNA evidence showed Kuehler’s blood on Barton’s clothing on the day of his arrest by Ozark police.
The defense did not bring forth a blood splatter expert to testify on Barton’s behalf, something the petitioners claim it should have done.
“In addition to the blood spatter evidence, three of the four witnesses that were brought forward to issue statements against Walter have recanted their statements. One of the witnesses who did not recant was incarcerated at the time and entered into a quid pro quo to have charges dismissed in return for their testimony against Walter,” the petition reads.
Barton, 64, lost an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court in 2007, when the high court voted 4-3 to uphold the sentence of a March 2006 Cass County conviction of first-degree murder.
Barton moved for rehearings and post-conviction relief with the Missouri Supreme Court in 2007, 2008, 2013 and in May 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Barton’s request for a case review on Nov. 18, 2019. The next day, the state filed a motion for an execution date.
Missouri’s last execution occurred Oct. 1, 2019.
