When a party has been going annually for seven years, it’s hard to make it a surprise, but the Ozark business community does its best to surprise new teachers in the Ozark R-VI School District at a surprise red carpet welcome event.
The welcome event is for teachers who are new to the profession or simply new to the Ozark School District. Each teacher received a one-on-one welcome from a chamber of commerce member, who served as their “lunch buddy” for the day.
About 50 new teachers walked on the red carpet and had their pictures taken after a school bus tour of the district. They also received a welcome from the Ozark High School band and cheerleading squad and a gift bag full of goodies from Ozark businesses.
