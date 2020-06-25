He’s suspected of shooting from one vehicle to another after an altercation at a Christian County gentlemen’s club.
In another case, the same man is believed to have jumped from an interstate highway overpass and injuring himself in effort to avoid arrest. He then allegedly fled from a St. Louis hospital before completing his treatment to get away from officers for a second time. As of June 24, Michael L. Madison is an inmate in the Christian County Jail in Ozark.
Madison, 37, was arrested by Sullivan police in Franklin County on May 6, 2019, after a chase ended in an accident. Madison is accused of attempting two carjackings. Madison reportedly jumped from an overpass on Interstate 44 and fell about 15 feet
Madison, also known as Michael Nunn, faces six felony charges in connection with a high speed chase and an alleged drive-by shooting from 2019. Madison is charged in Christian County with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, one count of delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing. A charge of delivery of a controlled substance originally filed in 2019 appears to have been dropped.
In another court case in Franklin County, Madison is charged with second degree attempted robbery, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for a felony. All three charges are felonies.
Online court records show that Madison bonded out of jail in Franklin County at a cost of $50,000 on June 22. Two days later, he was taken into custody and booked in Ozark, where he is being held without bond. Madison has a court date scheduled for July 1.
Christian County case started at strip club
Madison was indicted in Christian County on Jan. 5, 2019, after a police chase started with gunfire in Nixa and reached speeds of 140 mph.
On 4:03 a.m. on Jan. 5, Nixa police officers were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Bentwater Drive for reports of shots fired. A 9-1-1 caller reporter that bullets flying from a silver Cadillac sedan toward a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
According to a probable cause statement, a Nixa police officer attempted to stop the Cadillac, which accelerated to speeds between 120 and 140 mph, according to the police report.
The pursuit traveled from Nixa south through Highlandville to Spokane.
Stone County sheriff’s deputies attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle. The car continued on, until, “the driver lost control of the vehicle,” at the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Missouri Highway 176 south of Spokane. The car exited the road from the southbound lane, traveled down an embankment and stopped.
According to the probable cause statement, police seized evidence from the vehicle that included two spent shell casings, a .45-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber, a needle with dried blood from the glove box, and plastic bags containing substances suspected to be 27 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed quantity of a substance believed to be heroine. The probable cause statement says the substances were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for analysis.
Police interviewed a woman who had allegedly been in the car with Madison during the pursuit. According to the probable cause statement, the woman told police she had been with Madison from about 2:15 a.m. to the time the pursuit ended, which was sometime after 4 a.m. The woman allegedly told police they had been at Illusions Gentlemen’s Club in Nixa. The woman told police she was waiting in the car when Madison came out of the building with a cut on his head, screaming foul language.
According to the probable cause statement, the woman told police they traveled southbound from Illusions on Highway 160, and that at one point, Madison put his arm over her and she heard gunshots.
Reportedly, no one was hit by gunfire.
The police report recounts some confusion over Madison’s last name being Nunn, because he originally told police his last name was Nunn and signed his paperwork at the emergency room at Cox Medical Center North in Springfield as “M. Nunn.” At the Christian County Jail, Madison told deputies his last name was Madison, and gave a social security number to match.
“According to Madison’s criminal history, he has given multiple names, birthdays and socials in the past,” the probable cause statement says.
Interstate chase and hospital escape
Madison had another run-in with law enforcement agents on May 4, 2019.
According to a report in the Columbia Missourian and another on KMOV, Madison was allegedly fleeing from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and St. James police when he reached Bourbon, Missouri. At Exit 218, a vehicle turned the wrong way on an exit ramp and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.
The pursuit reportedly continued seven miles east into Sullivan, when the vehicle crashed into the side of another vehicle on an on-ramp. Madison allegedly exited the car and attempted to steal a vehicle from a passing motorist, but the vehicle sped away.
That’s when Madison allegedly ran away from police officers and jumped from the Exit 225 overpass, falling about 15 feet onto Interstate 44. Madison ran toward a stopped vehicle on the highway and attempted to force the driver from the vehicle. According to Sullivan police, the driver pulled a handgun, and Madison and the driver began to struggle over the gun. As the driver threw the handgun into the backseat of the vehicle, a Sullivan police officer allegedly arrested Madison.
Madison was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment for a hand injury, according to KMOV. At the hospital, Madison reportedly escaped from police custody.
Three people, including a juvenile, were injured during the chase from St. James to Sullivan, a span of 30 miles of Interstate highway.
Madison is suspected of escaping from a St. Louis hospital in order to avoid arrest.
On May 22, 2019, Madison and his bail bondsman failed to appear for a hearing in Ozark. Therefore, Circuit Judge Laura Johnson sustained Christian County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anna Bunch’s motion for the forfeiture of Madison’s $75,000.
