A man accused of causing a stir at the Ozark Walmart store may reach a plea agreement with prosecutors in January.
Joseph L. Steinert, 36, is charged with class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony armed criminal action and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. He’s accused of robbing a person at gunpoint during an argument in a parked car, then fleeing from the scene after firing a shot.
Steinert had a hearing Dec. 18, in Christian County Circuit Court. A plea hearing was rescheduled to Jan. 8, 2020.
Steinert has been in the Christian County Jail in Ozark since his arrest Aug. 9.
No one was injured on the day Ozark police officers responded to the Walmart store off of South Street to the report of “an armed robbery with shots fired.” At around 10:31 a.m., a man allegedly fled the parking lot in a white Chevrolet Traverse that had been reported stolen.
Steinert was arrested by Springfield police at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 8, and held in the Greene County Jail. Steinert was then transferred to the Christian County Jail Aug. 9.
The incident at the Ozark Walmart occurred on the same day that a man sparked panic at a south Springfield Walmart store by walking in carrying a loaded rifle. Both southwest Missouri incidents occurred about a week after a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police determined that the Ozark incident and the Springfield incident were in no way linked to each other.
Steinert allegedly threatened someone he knew at the Ozark store.
“This was determined to be an isolated incident involving parties known to one another,” Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said in a press release.
By 12:25 p.m., about the time Steinert was arrested in Springfield, there were no signs of police officers in the parking lot or inside the Ozark Walmart store.
Steinert has a criminal history that includes felony theft and stealing convictions in Greene County in 2015, in which the court deemed him to be a persistent offender. Steinert was also found guilty of three class C felony theft charges in Christian County in 2014.
