Nixa police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Saturday night.
Police found a teenage girl with multiple stab wounds lying in the street on East Country Ridge Street, which is a cul-de-sac off of Highway 14 in eastern Nixa. The girl was taken to a Springfield hospital by ambulance, and was in what police called critical condition.
Shortly after 10:41 p.m. on June 26, police surrounded a house after two people reportedly fled inside and refused to obey police commands. The Nixa Emergency Tactical Team went to the scene, and both persons suspected of stabbing the girl were arrested at 12:30 a.m.
Police did not provide the names, ages or genders of the two persons taken into custody.
“Due to the fact that his case involves juveniles, Nixa police will not release the names or identifying information of those involved,” Nixa Director of Communications Drew Douglas said in a statement issued to reporters.
At last update, the girl who was stabbed was in stable condition at a hospital. Police believe that the girl and the two persons suspected of stabbing her know each other, and that there is no ongoing threat to the general public.
