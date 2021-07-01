COVID-19 altered the plan, but the Ozark Board of Aldermen re-committed to a partnership to fund transportation projects around the Ozark Mill and the Bass Pro Shops' Finley Farms Development.
The Ozark aldermen voted 6-0 to approve the terms of a transportation development district (TDD) agreement with Ozark Mill, LLC, Christian County and the Ozark Special Road District. The vote caps a lengthy negotiating phase of what will be decades of development along the Finley River in Ozark's central business district.
"We've been working on this for about two years now," Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said.
The preliminary budget for the TDD spells out $3.9 million worth of projects, $2.56 million of which fall under "priority" designation. The priority projects are repairs to the Millpond Dam, at a cost of $1 million, $852,594 to repair the McCracken Road Bridge, $463,862 worth of work to the intersection of Third Street, McCracken Road and Riverside Road.
The city of Ozark's associated costs make up about $1.3 million. Finley Farms agreed to take on $1.16 million. The Ozark Special Road District is responsible for roughly $550,000, and Christian County agreed to pay $230,258 toward the TDD projects. The Christian County Commission voted 3-0 in November 2020 to obligate its share as a one-time expense.
"Basically, what we find ourselves in as a growing community is that we have lots of needs, and a lot of times, those are infrastructure needs. In this case, this would be transportation. When you continue to grow, you always need the transportation system to be able to support that growth," Childers said.
Public-private partnerships make the transportation improvements around the Ozark Mill, the bridge and the Finley River possible, Childers said.
"Sometimes the city finds itself in a situation where we know we have millions of dollars worth of things we need, but that doesn't mean we have the revenue to be able to accomplish that," Childers said.
With help from Finley Farms, Christian County and the Ozark Special Road District, the four partners can issue bonds to finance the improvement work on the bridge, the streets and the Finley River dam at the mill.
The transportation district's trustees may issue bonds to finance improvement costs for transportation projects within the district. The city of Ozark does not hold any responsibility for the bonds. The net proceeds from the bond sales will be used to finance road and bridge improvement costs and costs of forming the TDD.
Street maintenance inside the transportation development district will be the city of Ozark's responsibility.
"We've been working on this for quite some time. I know this is redundant and repetitious, but it's a really good project and we need to make this happen," Ward 2 Alderman Rick Gardner said. "We've got cooperation from all the right people, including the Governor's Cost Share Program, and it's a no-brainer."
Gardner, a former mayor of Ozark, didn't just vote "Yes" during the roll call vote, but he voted "Absolutely yes."
The city of Ozark will make payments of approximately $96,000 over the 25-year life of the bond obligation. The total cost of the transportation development district's bond obligation is about $5.2 million, according to the official documentation of the agreement.
Developers from Bass Pro Shops assume much of the administration of the TDD, along with a large stake in a development plan to fund the street improvements around the Ozark Mill, including the preservation of the Ozark Millpond Bridge.
The bridge carries McCracken Road across the Finley River between the Mill and Finley River Park. The bridge is so synonymous with Ozark that it is featured on the official city seal, it is frequently the subject of art and. photography and it hosts charity events like the Sertoma Duck Race and the James River Basin Partnership Sunset Soirée.
The retail shops, restaurants and other businesses located on the Finley Farms property will assess a 1-percent sales tax on all transactions. The tax, which is only applied to businesses inside the TDD, goes above and beyond what the city of Ozark and Christian County will already collect in sales tax on each transaction.
On June 21, the Ozark aldermen were asked about whether or not the additional sales tax would apply to vendors at the Ozark Farmers Market, held on Thursdays during market season on the Finley Farms property. It will apply.
Attorney Chris Kline of Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell represented Finley Farms at the Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting. He clarified how sales tax regulations will be applied to the transportation development district.
"If they would be responsible for paying sales tax in general, they would be responsible for paying this sales tax, as well,"
Any taxable business occurring within the boundaries of the transportation development district are subject to a 1-percent sales tax above and beyond the normal sales taxes collected for the state, county, city, school district, fire protection district, ambulance district and library district, among other taxing districts.
Mayor Bradley Jackson shared some of his own business experience with transportation development districts.
"That would just be the adding of the one cent. When the payments are redeemed to the state, then the state would take care of that," Jackson said. "For the merchant, I'm going to assume based off of my knowledge of being a business that was in a TDD, I collect my sales tax at the rate that I'm told based on the address and what I'm doing, my product."
Ward 3 Alderman Heather Alder travels to trade shows to promote her business, Heather Hill Farms. When she sells wine, cheese and other wares, she relayed that she is subject to the taxing jurisdictions in the place where the sale is made.
"We collect the sales tax as required wherever the show is or where the event is," Alder said.
In December 2019, Gov. Mike Parson announced Ozark as the recipient of $726,800 through the Governor's Cost Share Program. The reward was tied directly to the Ozark Mill project. The global pandemic delayed the application of those funds, but Childers says Ozark won't lose.
"That has been extended into 2021 so that we don't lose those funds," Childers said.
Show-Me Christian County President Andrea Sitzes helped with the application for funding through the Governor's Cost Share Program, and reiterated the countywide economic development organization's support for transportation improvement projects near Finley Farms on June 20.
"That was one of only 20 projects accepted across the state of Missouri. And so it was just a joint effort and one thing we do to try to be innovative and overcome some of the obstacles for infrastructure," Sitzes said.
Sitzes said that there will also be some residual positive effects for other businesses in Ozark and the rest of Christian County as Bass Pro Shops continues to develop Finley Farms.
"The $30 million-plus in capital investment that is being invested into our community and the ripple effect that we're seeing because of that--this is just one of those dominoes," Sitzes said.
