What did vandals who spray painted the outer wall of Nixa City Hall end up costing taxpayers? About $46,000.
However, the money will go toward security camera upgrades that should prevent such vandalism from happening again in the future. The Nixa City Council is considering a 2021 budget that includes two items directly related to an incident at Nixa City Hall in late May.
The city will spend $31,000 for security cameras at the police department building off of Truman Boulevard, which will come from the police department budget. Another $15,551 for cameras at Nixa City Hall comes from a capital projects budget tied to general funds.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. on May 31, a passerby reportedly called Christian County’s E911 dispatch center to report that Nixa City Hall had been vandalized. Police officers, who work from the Nixa police station located south of City Hall on North Truman Boulveard, found a spray paint can on the south side of the City Hall building facing Highway 14.
The graffiti included the name “George Floyd” and at least two profane messages directed at police.
George Floyd died May 25, while he was being placed under arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to a criminal complaint filed against now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Floyd was unresponsive for 2 minutes and 53 seconds as Chavin knelt with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd lay prone in a street.
Anger and outrage over Floyd’s death and the Minneapolis Police Department’s treatment of Floyd sparked protests marred by violence and property damage across the United States.
Anyone with knowledge of the vandalism case at Nixa City Hall is asked to call the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030.
