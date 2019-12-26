We now know what it costs to educate the average student in Christian County, regardless of which school they attend.
Some of the comparisons may not be fair to take at-a-glance.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) made Building Level Per-Pupil Expenditure information available to the public for the first time on a Missouri school district’s 2019 Annual Report Card. This change is part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and its focus on ensuring equitable resources and opportunities for every student at every school. Previously, per-pupil expenditures were only reported at the district level.
Per pupil expenditures are calculated through budgetary reporting done by each school district. They factor in staffing and salaries, operations and maintenance, and all other factors that involve the use of local, state and federal tax revenue to educate children K-12.
Expenditures at buildings can vary for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the needs of the students in that school and the programs facilitated at that building. the experience and education, and therefore the salaries, of staff members in that school, as well as the cost of living associated with that geographical area (i.e. metropolitan and rural school districts).
These variables are important to note when attempting to compare expenditures between buildings, whether those buildings are within the same school district or belong to different districts.
Using the data, we can tell you that students at Chadwick High School receive the most expense public education, per capita, in Christian County, at $12,644.22 per student per year. Chadwick won a National Blue Ribbon Award in 2010 and has been named a Missouri Gold Star school. Rural high schools tended to have higher expenses per student, when reviewing the data provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
With a 2019 graduating class of 10 students, Chadwick is the most rural high school in Christian County. Teachers are paid a minimum salary of $29,500 annually, according to a 2019 salary study by the Missouri State Teacher’s Association.
With a per capita expense of $7,778.32 per student, Sparta Middle School holds the lowest cost of education in Christian County. However, Sp
According to the DESE report, it costs $9,346.27 to educate the average student at Ozark High School each year. Data shows that $7,183.47 of that is considered a “per building” cost. At $37,900, according to the MSTA salary report, Ozark offers the highest minimum teaching salary in Christian County.
