Roughly 11 years ago, animal lover Sherry Lee founded dog rescue 4 The Love of K-9s.
“It used to be small enough that if I had 30 dogs, I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ Now, we have between 60 to 80 dogs at any given point,” Lee told the Christian County Headliner News.
It all started 16 years ago, when Lee began volunteering at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Laid off from her job as a Trans World Airlines flight attendant following its acquisition by American Airlines, she knew she needed something to occupy her time.
“I decided that I was going to donate a bag of dog food, not realizing half of Springfield already had,” Lee told the Christian County Headliner News. “I walked in to the humane society, and there was all this food, and I was like, ‘Well, that was kind of a waste.’”
But it wasn’t. Lee volunteered to work at the humane society, instead. She brought home a dog after her second day.
“He became my heart dog. If I had to say where my rescue started, it was because of Jack,” Lee says. She claims to have saved Jack from being put down after he contracted kennel cough. “He was a little Jack Russell terrier/beagle mix—cute as I’ll get out. I actually got him for my dad, but he never ended up leaving me.”
It was a short time later when Lee decided to bust out on her own, even after taking another gig as a flight attendant. She opened her foster-based rescue with the goal to get to dogs before any dogs could get to the humane society.
Doggies in need
In an effort to find more dogs forever homes, 4 The Love of K9s held a Doggie Day Out event Sept. 7. It was put together by Lee’s friend, Jeanne Coburn. The idea is that the organization’s dogs have an opportunity to meet new people and spend time around town outside of their foster homes.
“I found people online who have done this—I’ve been researching it for several months. I got on some Facebook groups and some websites that specifically deal with this kind of an event to learn more about it,” Coburn says. “For shelter dogs, it’s especially good, because they get exercise, and our dogs will get exercise, too. Them being in a foster home, sometimes it’s hard to know necessarily how they behave in public.”
4 The Love of K-9s gathered 13 volunteers through Facebook to take dogs young and old, big and small, to parks, walking trails and various pet-friendly businesses in Nixa, including Petsway, McAllister’s and Tractor Supply Company, where the organization regularly hosts adoption events. Doggie Day Out volunteers were given t-shirts and their furry partners were given bandanas, so people might recognize them out and about.
“It lets people know that these dogs need to get adopted,” Coburn says.
Coburn, with her daughter, began volunteering for 4 The Love for K-9s about a year and a half ago. She’s also a volunteer for the humane society.
“At home, we have two dogs and a cat. My husband isn’t fond of fostering, so I help in other ways,” she says. “I work a lot with Sherry. I transport dogs and do home visits. We have our adoption events and I help with that. We’ve got a storage unit here in town that has dog food and supplies that I’ll pick up for foster homes.”
Lee’s team is also made up by Nixa’s Doggie Styles, Cobblestone Veterinary Hospital and Animal Control.
“When Nixa Animal Control has dogs that have not been claimed, they usually come into our rescue,” Lee says. “It’s a good thing, but it can be a lot of pressure, especially when we take 10 dogs from them at once.”
Lately, Lee says, the organization has been taking on two or three new dogs every week. The growth has meant some things have had to change.
“It used to be I’d take a foster family anywhere. I’m not picky. Are you breathing? Yes, you can foster a dog,” Lee says. “I never used to have a foster application, but we do now.”
It turns out, it helps her keep track of which family has which dog, she says.
And then there are the people who eventually adopt their foster pups.
“We call those foster fails. I tell people now you cannot adopt a dog until you find your replacement foster,” Lee jokes.
Doggie Day Out
So, just how well did 4 The Love of K-9s’ event go? Well enough that the organization saw the adoption of two dogs and gained a new foster family.
“Everyone had good things to say about it. We learned things that need to change and things we need to keep next time, but it was a good experience,” Coburn says. “Most all who participated either as a foster parent or dog handler want us to do it again. It gave the dogs some wonderful attention and experience and exposure.”
Coburn isn’t sure when the organizations next Doggie Day Out will take place, but her and Lee are considering an expansion of the event to Ozark.
“We already have a great system in Nixa. We want it to be a community effort,” Lee says. “Everybody is in it for the same reason. They really care about these dogs.”
