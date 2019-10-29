The Ozark Mill at Finley Farms celebrated its newest addition Monday, Oct. 28. The Workshop, at the corner of Jackson and Ninth Streets, finally opened to the public.
Its location was once the Wheeler Gardens building, and now, it’s a café, offering up refreshments such as “The Workshop Shake” and “The Lavender Fog Tea Latte,” as well as treats like “The Bacon,” and “The Nutbutter.”
“Come see us and enjoy a warm cup of coffee and our artisan toast,” a Finley Farms Facebook post reads.
The Workshop also offers an array of products such as fresh flowers, soy candles, recipe and cocktail books, decanters, kombucha kits, Finley Farms t-shirts and more.
The cafe has been an ongoing project since Aug. 1, 2018, when Megan Morris announced plans for Finley Farms’ development. Morris is the daughter of Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.
In addition to its menu, The Workshop is also what’s known as a maker-space. “Makerspace” is a term used in architecture, often in the designs of school or library buildings, to describe public areas for creation.
“This restored industrial garage offers flexible making space that will host interactive, hands-on learning experiences that allow you to share or discover new ways to make your modern mark on the simple life,” the Finley Farms website reads. “Envisioned as a gathering center, The Workshop will foster community and creativity with freshly-brewed coffee.”
The first class at The Workshop takes place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. It is titled, “The Perfect Pie.”
“In this class, you will learn how to make Prairie Pie’s famous flakey crust just in time for Thanksgiving,” the Finley Farms website reads. “The class will end with a slice of freshly-baked caramel apple pie.”
Those interested can register online. The cost is $68. Additional fall classes will take place Nov. 15, 16 and 24. They are titled, “Winter Growing,” “Squash Ravioli,” and “Dried Wreaths.” For more information, visit the Finley Farms website at OzarkMill.com.
