Three children—a six-year-old, a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old—were killed in a car accident at approximately 2:35 p.m. July 18, along I-44.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 35-year-old Claudia Dobos, of Clever, was driving a 2014 Ford E-350 van westbound on I-44, a quarter of a mile west of Springfield city limits. A 2013 Volvo truck with a towed trailer, driven by 60-year-old Erskine Pickwick, of Winchester Virginia, was stopped on the shoulder of the interstate. Pickwick attempted to pull back onto the interstate, but he came into the path of Dobos’ van. The van attempted to swerve, but it hit both the trailer and the truck itself. The van then ran off the roadway and hit the cable barrier, ejecting three occupants.
The children—all girls—were pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Medical Examiner Noah Cross.
Dobos sustained minor injuries. Five other occupants of the van, all children 12 and under, sustained both minor and moderate injuries. They were taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Pickwick sustained no injuries.
According to the crash report, all occupants were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.
