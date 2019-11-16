After two days of competing against dozens of teams across the country, the Ozark JROTC Raider mixed team and male team are both ranked in the top 10 for the nation.
“These kids have been working hard from the first day of school, when we started Raider practices. Both teams were determined to finish in the top 10,” Maj. Danny Cazier, JROTC instructor, said. “They ramped up the intensity of their practices even more about four weeks ago as we oriented more specifically on the events they would encounter at the national competition.”
That hard work paid off at the U.S. Army National Raider Championships Nov. 2, in Molena, Georgia. Ozark’s mixed team, which is comprised of seven males and five females, finished sixth against 27 teams.
Ozark’s male team, which includes 11 cadets, finished eighth out of 32 teams. The mixed team also brought home two trophies for having a top five finish in two of the competition’s five events.
The competition continued Nov. 3, with the “Ultimate Raider” event, which pits the top male and female individual competitors from each school against the top candidates from other schools. Raiders must run a 1.75-mile course with a rucksack while also negotiating obstacles, including an 8-foot wall. Ozark freshman Madisyn Miller placed seventh in the female competition while Ozark junior Clayton Moison placed 12th in the male division.
“The U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championships continue to lead the way in showcasing many of the finest, most hard working Army JROTC Raider teams in the nation,” the National Raider Championships website states. “The Raider Nationals weekend annually attracts many of the best male, female and mixed Army JROTC Raider teams in the country.”
Cazier said Ozark’s Raider teams had a good season, regularly bringing home trophies for team and individual events.
“It was thrilling to watch the results of all their hard work pay off at nationals and to see them gain an appreciation for what all that hard work did for them,” he said.
This isn’t the first time Ozark’s JROTC program has had two different teams finish in the top 10 in two different divisions nationally. In fact, Ozark currently has multiple teams in the top 10 of drill and air rifle. For the 2018/19 school year, Ozark’s armed drill team is ranked second in the nation; the unarmed drill team is ranked ninth; and the open color guard drill team is ranked fifth. In rifle, the precision team is ranked seventh nationally while the sporter team is ranked ninth. Drill and rifle teams will compete in nationals later this school year.
The Ozark Raider Male Team consists of Adrian Collins, Jordan Hurst, Joshua Lambert, Parker Lane, Justus Maskrod, Shakir McClelland, Clayton Moison, Lexzandro Rosario, Gabriel Silva, Trey Vaught and Calvin Wheeler.
The Ozark Raider Mixed Team is made up of Noah Atchison, Varonica Athey, Sarah Cazier, Elliott Godwin, Madisyn Miller, Rylee Miller, Mirakle Nettles, Ivan Rogers, Lucas Shepard, Matthew Smith, Elijah Webb and Clarice Wheeler.
