On Jan. 23, the Springfield Police Department began collecting untested sexual assault kits from neighboring law enforcement agencies to be sent to private labs for testing. The kits are being collected through the state’s SAFE Kits Initiative.
The testing comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a report in November 2019 outlining an inventory of forensic sexual assault kits, which found about 7,000 unprocessed kits throughout the state.
The majority of law enforcement agencies in Missouri use the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab in Jefferson City for testing. If a suspected sexual assault victim elects not to file a police report at the time the evidence is collected by medical personnel, the kit is referred to as “an unreported kit.” Law enforcement agents sometimes collect these kits, or they remain at the hospital where the evidence was collected.
“Kits will often remain at the law enforcement agency until a criminal case is adjudicated or a judicial order of destruction for the kit is received,” Schmitt’s report states.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office had 19 kits, 13 of which were reported and six of which were unreported.
The Nixa Police Department had 17 untested sexual assault kits. Thirteen of those kits were reported, two were unreported, and two were classified as “Part II kits,” which means the evidence kit was collected on or before Dec. 31, 1997, before DNA testing was used in Missouri.
The Ozark Police Department had one untested kit from a case in which the victim is participating in the law enforcement agents’ investigation of their case.
There were no untested kits found in the Sparta, Clever, Billings or Highlandville police departments.
In neighboring Greene County, the Springfield Police Department had 234 untested kits, as of November 2019. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office had 30 untested kits, 29 of which were classified as “reported.” The Republic Police Department had 12 kits untested, and the Willard Police Department had eight untested kits.
In neighboring Taney County, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office had 16 reported but untested sexual assault kits, and the Branson Police Department had 46 untested kits, 45 of which were reported.
“When I was sworn in as Attorney General, tackling this backlog of untested sexual assault kits was one of my top priorities, and remains a key focus of this office heading into the new year,” Schmitt said. “Now, with the help of (Springfield Police) Chief (Paul) Williams, the Springfield Police Department, and our incredible law enforcement partners across the state, we’re taking a crucial step forward in our fight to bring justice for victims.”
To preserve the chain of custody and since the Attorney General’s Office cannot handle the kits themselves, representatives from remote departments such as Branson, Hollister, Monett, Nixa and Republic, as well as Sheriff’s departments from a variety of counties, will physically bring more than 100 untested sexual assault kits identified in the inventory to the Springfield Police Department, which will then ship those collected kits off to a private lab to be tested.
In all, untested sexual assault kits that were inventoried by the SAFE Kit initiative will be gathered from 12 neighboring Sheriff’s departments and 20 neighboring police departments.
Major metropolitan departments like the Springfield Police Department will serve as host agencies, as they have more evidence capacity and inventory space than smaller departments.
The SAFE Kits Initiative is using a private lab to ensure that kits are tested expeditiously and to not overwhelm the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab with a large influx of kits.
The SAFE Kits Initiative, funded by a grant administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, was launched by Attorney General Schmitt in January of 2019 to inventory all untested sexual assault kits identified in a previous survey, create an electronic tracking system, and send those identified kits to a lab for forensic testing and potentially eventual prosecution.
The November 2019 report stated that there were more than 6,800 untested sexual assault kits sitting in a backlog across the state of Missouri, and that 90 percent of the backlogged kits were untested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.