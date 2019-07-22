The U.S. Department of Agriculture seeks input from the farmers who work Christian County’s fields and pastures.
A working group charged with identifying Christian County’s agricultural priority resource concerns and providing input about program criteria to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will meet at 9 a.m., July 30, at the USDA office in Christian County, located at 1786 S. 16th Ave., Ozark.
The working group is comprised primarily of representatives of various local, state and federal agencies with knowledge of natural resource concerns. Specifically, the group will help prioritize selection criteria for NRCS’ Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications in Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone and Taney counties. The meeting is open to the public and will include time for comments from residents of the represented counties. While final decisions will be made by USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service leaders, they request input from the stakeholders of Christian County.
Anyone needing accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact Aaron Hoefer at (417) 581-2719 ext 3, at least seven days prior to the meeting.
Want to go?
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
Local input meeting
Tuesday, July 30, 9 a.m.
Christian County USDA office
1786 S. 16th Ave., Ozark
More information: (417) 581-2719 ext 3
