Liberty Utilities will begin its annual aerial inspection of transmission lines and substations this week. This inspection is expected to run Tuesday, Aug. 20, through Friday, Aug. 30. The length of the program is dependent upon weather and wind conditions. The helicopter tail number will be N306PH.
The aerial inspection process uses a low-flying helicopter to survey approximately 1,300 miles of transmission line throughout Liberty’s electric service territory. The survey focuses on identifying potential problems with transmission structures, hardware, conductors, and vegetation. The process uses a high-resolution infrared imaging system to detect potential equipment issues that may go undetected in a typical visual inspection.
“Our annual aerial inspection is a fast and efficient way to prevent potential service interruptions,” Jason Grossman, manager of T&D Vegetation said. “Performing this inspection is part of our continuous commitment to keep power safe and reliable for our customers.”
