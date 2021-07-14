Utility work continues around Main Street in Nixa, where water and sewer projects are both underway in order to modernize the utility system in one of the oldest parts of town.
On July 7, a section of Main Street was closed north of the intersection with Highway 14 for a water line replacement project.
A sewer line expansion project is set to begin soon after the Nixa City Council approved a budget amendment. What is called the South Street Sewer expansion starts at its northern point near the Diversified Plastics plant, and runs south about six-tenths of a mile to Willow Lane.
The city council voted June 28 to award a $583,730 contract to K&B Equipment for the South Street Sewer expansion. The city council also voted to enact a budget amendment of $75,000, because the winning bid was over the original budget amount of $515,000.
Nixa Assistant Director of Public Works Travis Cossey explained why he recommended the budget amendment and the extra investment in a memo to the city council.
"The need to move forward this year in tied closely to MoDOT’s expansion of East Highway 14 from Delaware Street to Tiffany Boulevard. The portion of the sewer line located adjacent to Diversified Plastics is located beneath a future stormwater detention basin that will be installed in conjunction with the MoDOT’s highway expansion project," Cossey wrote. "It is imperative that we have our sewer improvements installed prior to the detention basins construction to alleviate our need to tear out and rebuild the future improvements. This would substantially increase the cost of the overall project."
Cossey said that the sewer line expansion in the area of diversified plastics has been on the Nixa Department of Public Works' list of priority projects since 2016, but that it took added time to obtain the property easements needed for the project.
"There is a need to expand the capacity of the wastewater collection system in this area to alleviate high volume and congestion resulting from growth. The addition of the new sewer main will provide additional capacity to prevent sewer overflows, sewer backups, and provide additional capacity to accommodate future growth," Cossey wrote.
