Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows almost 11,000 Christian County residents have received full vaccinations from COVID-19.
As of April 1, a total of 30,695 doses of vaccine had been administered to Christian County residents, with a total of 22.5 percent of the estimated population taking the steps to get at least one dose of vaccine manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna.
Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower discussed the limitations of data with the Christian County Commission at a meeting April 1, in Ozark. At the meeting, Amtower described the emergency management group's registry for residents who opted to seek vaccine through the county government.
"About 900 of those folks that have registered in there have been eligible for vaccines according to the phases that we're in, and a lot of people are getting shots elsewhere. We've been helping with that, too," Amtower said.
Amtower believes that most Christian County residents are turning to places other than the Christian County Health Department or the Christian County Emergency Management Agency to get vaccines. People are going to their health care provider, or are turning to pharmacies.
"We're a bedroom community for Springfield, so probably most of the people who have been vaccinated here have been vaccinated up there," Amtower said.
Christian County is on pace or slightly ahead of many of its neighbors when it comes to percentages. According to the state health department data, 24.9 percent of Greene County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and 21.3 percent of Webster County residents have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
Other neighboring county percentages are Taney at 18.3, Stone County at 21.9 percent, Lawrence at 17.8, Barry at 22.4, and Douglas County at 12.3 percent.
It's not easy to get an apples-to-apples comparison, Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips acknowledged. Working off an estimated Christian County population of 90,000 people, Phillips asked Amtower about the state's accounting.
"Say 60,000 even get it. Just the logistics of that are phenomenal, and so if I'm in Christian County and I'm getting a vaccination in Greene County, does it show up in Christian County?" Phillips asked.
"I don't know," Amtower said. "They're using their home address, I would imagine, so we would have to get credit for that."
With vaccinations opening to Phase 2 of the Missouri population at the end of March, Phillips expected the total number of vaccines distributed in southwest Missouri be to higher than it shows on the state's reports.
"It said it was below 20 percent across the region that's had their vaccination. Is that because the vaccines haven't gotten here quick enough, or just the logistics?" Phillips asked.
Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris, a retired pharmacist, also expected to see larger numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations on the spreadsheets and interactive maps. He suspects that the issue lies with the way doses are counted and reported back to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and that there may be delays in the transfer of information.
"The problem we have in this county, and everywhere, is we need to make sure we get good communication from our county health department. We know they're doing their good job, doing their thing, and we need to know how many," Morris said.
Morris agreed with Amtower that Christian County's large commuter population and its relationship to Springfield makes immunization difficult to track.
"A lot of the people who go to Mercy or Cox use Mercy and Cox doctors in Springfield, but they live in Christian County, so are we getting that data. I suspect there are more people in Christian County who have had a vaccine than what it says," Morris said.
Amtower said that almost all of his office's energy and resources has been devoted to Christian County's response to COVID-19.
"The main goal here is to get anybody vaccinated that wants to get vaccinated," Amtower said.
Morris applauded the emergency management agency for its work in attempting to make vaccines available to Christian County residents who want to get shots.
"There was no book to tell us what to do," Morris said. "I think a lot of people contributed to do a good job."
On April 9, Missouri opens its public vaccination effort to persons who fall under Phase 3 of the three tiers of eligibility, meaning that generally all of Missouri's adult population will be eligible for vaccination.
The Pfizer vaccine is developed for persons ages 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine is for persons ages 18 and older.
Vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna contain mRNA, as well as lipids to ensure safe delivery of the mRNA that will initiate an immune response in each patient. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved adjuvants (aluminum salts) and preservatives (ethlymercury) have a history of safe use in vaccines, they were not used by Pfizer and Moderna in COVID-19 vaccine technology.
Many people who attend mass vaccination events, like one scheduled in Springfield at Missouri State University, will receive newly-developed single-dose vaccines.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, a person is considered fully vaccinated starting two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccination, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine such as the COVID vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) to encourage cells to initiate an immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A new single dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson, also known as Janssen’s vaccine, uses a vector (carrier) to provide our cells DNA instructions on how to create COVID-19 spike proteins that will initiate an immune response. The vector used in Janssen’s vaccine is a harmless adenovirus that has been modified so it won’t be able to replicate or cause illness.
The human body uses mRNA and DNA to tell cells which proteins to make, which are antibodies in this case. Vaccines that use mRNA are typically quicker and easier to produce, which has helped accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine process.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is required to verify that the vaccinators have licenses for Missouri, and that they are in good standing. The Bureau of Immunizations within DHSS will verify licenses utilizing professional boards of registration.
