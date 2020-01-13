Former state lawmaker and Nixa mayor Jay Wasson will be making the decisions that steer Missouri State University.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Wasson to a six-year term on the Missouri State University Board of Governors with an announcement Jan. 7. The 10-member board is made up of members from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, a second member from the Seventh District, and one non-voting student member.
Wasson most recently served on the Missouri Tourism Commission. He was a state sentator from 2010-2018, a state representative from 2002-2010, and previously served as Nixa’s mayor.
Wasson is a real estate developer. In 2018, he won a lifetime achievement award from the Nixa Chamber of Commerce.
During his legislative career, he received multiple awards, including the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives Legislative Leadership Award and the Missouri Economic Development Council Appreciation Award.
