Some of the people who live just north of the Finley River were the first Christian County residents to drive across the new Riverside Bridge.
The bridge opened on Nov. 7, and was the subject of a grand opening event on Nov. 9 that featured appearances by local, state and federal elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri.
“After all this hard work and all of the things that are going to be so vastly improved, such as first responders being able to get there a lot quicker, save lives—whenever a community pulls together and they get the right people involved, you can do,” Long said.
It took an act of Congress to lift a deed restriction that hampered the Ozark Special Road District’s ability to acquire the right of way and property needed to build the new bridge.
Christian County Highway Administrator Miranda Beadles served as the project manager for construction of the new bridge.
Ozark Special Road District Commissioner Scott Bilyeu gave a heavy sigh of relief on the day the bridge opened.
“Well, we finally made it. It’s been a long process. It would take an hour to tell you the whole story about every problem we had getting to this point,” Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu praised the efforts by contractors and subcontracted workers with Hartman Construction to build the bridge, and the cost-sharing between the city of Ozark, Christian County and the Ozark Special Road District to get the project done.
John Elkins is a longtime resident of Ozark and was on the Ozark Special Road District Commission when the project got rolling.
“Being a native of Ozark, I remember crossing the bridge. We all have stories when it was a wooden deck,” Elkins said. “It is out of our respect for the past that it took so long to make sure that we did it right. We had an obligation to the future for the community of Ozark to do something better.”
Planning for a new Riverside Bridge began in 2012, with a desire to preserve the history of the original bridge in mind for many along the way. The original will be made part of the Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms development in Ozark.
The Christian County Commission is obligated to pay about $1.13 million of the overall cost, the Ozark Special Road District shares about $1.06 million, and the city of Ozark will pay about $825,000 in costs. Much of Ozark’s share is funded through a 3/8-cent transportation sales tax.
Originally built in 1909, the original Riverside Bridge was located next to the Ozark Mill. Craftsmen later determined the bridge wasn’t wide enough to properly serve the location and it was moved approximately a mile and a half to the north, where it took Riverside Road across the Finley River.
Riverside Road traffic over the Finley River has been closed since July 2015.
For further information about the new Riverside Bridge project, visit https://ozarkmissouri.com/465/38-cent-Transportation-Sales-Tax.
