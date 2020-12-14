What’s going in? It’s a Taco Bell

CONSTRUCTION at 5564 North 21st Street in Ozark has residents intrigued.
They will be running for the border soon, as documentation from the Ozark Department of Planning and Development shows that an application for a permit to build a Taco Bell fast food restaurant has been submitted to City Hall for review.
The Taco Bell appeared among eight commercial projects under review for permits in Ozark in November 2020.
