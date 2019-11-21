Work is underway to improve six intersections where U.S. Highway 160 meets a major city street in Nixa.
APAC-Central, the contractor for a $15.1 million U.S. Highway 160 improvement project with the Missouri Department of Transportation, started work on the intersections on Nov. 21. They include:
- U.S. 160 at Wasson Drive: northbound and southbound offset left-turn lanes.
- U.S. 160 at Aldersgate Drive: northbound and southbound offset left-turn lanes.
- U.S. 160 at Bentwater Drive: southbound offset right turn lane.
- U.S. 160 at Tracker Road: offset left-turn lanes on Highway 160, eastbound dual left-turn lanes, and eastbound right-turn lane.
- U.S. 160 at Northview Road: Widening Northview Road from Foxwood Drive to Highway160 (project funded by the city of Nixa), improve turning movements and traffic signal improvements, add crosswalks and pedestrian crossing to traffic signal.
- U.S. 160 at Citydel Road: lengthen turn lane.
All work that will create major traffic impacts will be done at night. The overnight work hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The project included work to resurface U.S. Highway 160 from Plainview Road in Springfield south through Nixa, Highlandville and Spokane all the way to the Kimberling City bridge in Stone County.
