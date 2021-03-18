They aim to have their work done in time to enjoy some fried sucker fish.
In January 2021, the Nixa City Council voted 6-0 to award a $1.09 million water line improvement project to K&B Equipment for water line work along Main Street.
K&B Equipment has been hired to replace water mains, hydrants and other related waterworks hardware along Main Street from a point at Walnut Street to a southern point at West South Street. The work area is about fourth-tenths of a mile through Nixa’s historic downtown district.
Nixa Utilities aims to have the project done by April 15, in time for the Nixa Sucker Days festival to happen without any impeding construction work.
