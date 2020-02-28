The results show some pros and cons, but industry leaders in the Ozarks have some data to work with when it comes to knowing the workforce.
The Springfield Department of Workforce Development announced the results of the 2020 Momentum State of the Workforce Survey, which examined workforce practices and hiring forecasts across seven counties in southwest Missouri. Of the 405 businesses that responded to the survey, 29 were from Christian County.
It’s estimated that about 85 percent of the people who live in Christian County commute into Greene or Taney counties for employment. Greene County accounted for 71 percent of the survey responses (about 287 businesses), and Taney County had 8 percent of the overall responses (about 32 businesses).
More than half of the Christian County survey respondents answered that they were likely to expand their operations in the Ozarks within the next two years, with 19 percent answering “very likely” on the high side of the scale. For profit businesses and healthcare operations are among the most likely areas of industry for expansion.
It also appears that the Christian County respondents are likely to stay in the area, with 71 percent answering that they are “very unlikely” to expand or relocate operations outside the Ozarks in the next 24 months.
About 60 percent of the survey answers from Christian County showed that employment levels would stay the same, while 40 percent of those who answered the survey answered that they planned to hire an additional employee or full-time employees within the next two years. Hiring is most likely to occur in the for profit and healthcare sectors.
The data shows that employers are most concerned with employee retention, and that 71 percent of the survey respondents reported that they had difficulty hiring qualified job applicants in 2019. Of the 29 businesses in Christian County, 52 percent reported that they had difficulty hiring qualified applicants.
The key difficulties the businesses have with hiring, from greatest to least, are an insufficient number of applicants, lack of relevant work experience, failure by candidates to show up for job interviews, and lack of technical skills. Forty-five percent of businesses that reported difficulties claimed to have an insufficient number of applicants for the jobs they were trying to fill.
At 59 percent, Christian County reported the highest rate of employers partnered with area schools to help design curriculum, develop training programs and sponsor apprenticeship programs, a higher rate than Greene County’s 45 percent, Taney County’s 44 percent, and the rest of the region’s 30 percent.
The survey showed that businesses in southwest Missouri are increasing their recruiting efforts, and they are turning to the internet to do it. Job search engines like Indeed.com are the most popular recruiting method, followed by company websites, internal referrals and recruiting through social media platforms.
Thirty percent of the 405 employers surveyed reported that they needed hiring assistance, such as hiring events and job fairs. However, only 19 percent of survey respondents reported that they use hiring or recruitment fairs to find new employees, a difference of 11 percent.
The overall volume of responses to the Momentum survey also fell drastically, as self-reported by survey conductor Opinion Research Specialists, LLC. The 405 responses fell from 506 in 2019, and 575 responses in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.