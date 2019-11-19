A woman from Nixa is among 20 defendants charged in federal court for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Springfield area.
Many of the defendants were arrested in a coordinated law enforcement sweep that began Nov. 14, and continued into the weekend, after five sealed indictments were filed Nov. 13. Those complaints have now been unsealed and made public.
Jerry Bedell, 29, his father, Jerry Wheeler, 44, his significant other, Bethany Rice, 28, all of Springfield and his mother, Nichole Bedell, 48, of Nixa were all charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and/or fentanyl. Their co-defendants include Sheron Loggins, 46, of Florissant, Delante Worsham, 34, Crystal J. Hill, 23, William Leath, 44, Marquise Martin, 29, and Robin Roberts, 50, all of Springfield.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Loggins was the source for Wheeler and Jerry Bedell to obtain heroin or fentanyl. Nichole Bedell, Rice, Worsham, Leath, Martin and Roberts allegedly obtained heroin or fentanyl from Jerry Bedell or Wheeler for further distribution. Hill allegedly received heroin or fentanyl from Worsham for further distribution.
A Phelps County sheriff’s deputy stopped Loggins on Interstate 44 on Sept. 8, 2019, while Loggins was reportedly traveling toward Springfield. The deputy seized approximately 496 grams of heroin from Loggins’ vehicle. In another incident, Worsham was stopped by a Springfield police officer, who searched his vehicle and seized 21.5 grams of fentanyl.
According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement partners launched an investigation into the drug-trafficking organization in June 2019. Affidavits cite numerous undercover and controlled drug purchases, as well as seizures of heroin, fentanyl, and large amounts of cash. Heroin and fentanyl, the affidavits say, was sold to Springfield residents by suppliers in Chicago and St. Louis.
“These criminal complaints reflect a tremendous commitment in time and resources on the parts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in addressing the serious problem of heroin/fentanyl distribution in Springfield and Greene County,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison. “They are a significant step in working to make this area safer and to protect citizens from the danger this type of criminal activity poses.”
Four persons died of drug overdoses in Springfield in late October, and there were more than 40 overdose cases reported in the span of one week.
“The recent spike in drug overdoses raised public awareness of the extent of the problem we face in our community, and this investigation highlights our efforts to combat it at the source,” Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said.
If you need help with opioid use or other drug use disorders:
Burrell Behavioral Health (417) 761-5000
CoxHealth Center for Addictions (417) 269-2273
Southwest Missouri Area Narcotics Anonymous (855) 866-7392
Preferred Family Healthcare (417) 862-3455
Alcoholics Anonymous of Southwest Missouri (417) 823-7125
