It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Lou Spohn, 83, announces her passing on Oct. 23, 2019, in Gilbert, Arizona. It was her home for the last 13 years. Betty passed away peacefully with her daughter, Dorrie Kwapisz and granddaughter, Tracy Alaniz at her side.
Betty, born Feb. 12, 1936, was the youngest of 11 children born in Bruner, to Benjamin "Sonk" Braden and Anna "Annie" Whitsett Braden.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Evelyn McHaffie, Agnes Hale, Flo Bannwart, Velma Walker, Irene Swineburg and Ruth Aldridge; and three brothers, Clyde Braden, Ray Braden and Jack Braden.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Dorrie Kwapisz and husband Fred of Chandler, Arizona, and Terri Ledesma and husband Tim of Mesa, Arizona; brother Fred Braden of Sparta; three granddaughters; four great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the United States.
Betty was a strong, independent, no-nonsense, business woman, during a time women were encouraged to be the opposite. She was smart, determined and had an eye for detail.
In her final years, she took great joy in spending time with her youngest great-grandson, Jacen Alaniz. Although Betty lived in California and Arizona, she always considered Missouri her home. At heart, she was a self-described, down-home country girl. For this reason, she chose to make Missouri her final resting place. Betty will be laid to rest at Sparta Cemetery, joining her parents and many of her siblings. Betty’s family is certain that a grand reunion is taking place in Heaven. Her family will miss her terribly, but they know they will meet again when the time comes.
Betty’s family would additionally like to offer thanks to Brookdale Hospice and Canyon Creek Assisted Living for the care they provided to her in her final months.