Bobby Joe Haworth, 85, of Nixa, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born March 3, 1934, in Christian County, the son of Bert and Mearl (Blevins) Haworth. Bobby was a graduate of Nixa High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Bobby and Ava Marie Bolin were united in marriage April 2, 1955.
Bobby was an accountant for Royal McBee and Fasco Industries and a truck driver for Diversified Plastics before retirement. He was a natural at playing the guitar and enjoyed fishing. He looked forward to fish frys with friends and family. Bobby was a faithful member of Calvary Bible Church in Nixa.
Bobby is survived by three brothers, Howard “Jack” Haworth, Billy Haworth and Gearl Haworth; a niece who was a like a daughter, Terri Money; many other nieces and nephews; and great-and great-great nieces and nephews.
His wife, Ava, preceded Bobby in death 25 days before he passed away. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother Eugene Haworth; sister Peggy Ketterning; nephew Cary Haworth; and great-nephew Brandon Sims.
According to Bobby's wishes, no services are planned. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Burial will be in McConnell Cemetery, Nixa.