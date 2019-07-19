Services: 1 p.m. July 22, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with Dr. Vaughn Weatherford officiating. She will be interred beside her husband at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to National Heights Baptist Church, Care to Learn, mbch.org, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Deloris Howard was born May 2, 1926, to Sylvester and Myrtle Murphy. She was welcomed into Heaven July 17, 2019.
Deloris was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was a long-time member of National Heights Baptist Church and participated in the prayer chain for many years. She had an abiding faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Deloris enjoyed reading the Bible, going out to eat, shopping with her daughter, and sending greeting cards.
Deloris is survived by her sons, Ron and wife Jane Sharick and Darrell and wife Lynn Sharick; daughter Anita and husband Rodney Young; grandchildren Patti and husband Rich Florczak, Steven and wife Stephanie Sharick, Kim Abell and Scott Sharick; great-grandchildren Hunter and wife Madi Auvil, Jackson Sharick and Richie, Riley, Riain and Ronni Anne Florczak; Sky and Peyton Abell; great-great-granddaughter Indiana Auvil; sister-in-law Virginia Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Howard; siblings Clovis "Jack" and wife Iva Murphy, Norma Brockus and Dudley Murphy.