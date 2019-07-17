Visitation: 5-7 p.m. July 16, at Barnes Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10 a.m. July 17, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Burial followed at Sparta Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com
Donald Lee McCarty, 95, of Sparta, passed away in his home, Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 5, 1924, to Carl and Nannie McCarty in Altoona, Kansas.
He joined the United States Navy and served as a Gunner's Mate aboard seven different ships 1941-1946 during World War II. The last ship was the U.S.S. Albemarle, which was the ship they boarded to test the Atomic Bomb called Crossroads. After the war, Don was employed for the Standard Oil Company for nine years. He then joined Pipe Fitters Union in 1964.
He met and married his wife Betty Harness in 1963, and eventually settled in Christian County in 1968. Don had a great love for his family and farm. He loved gardening, swap meets, poker (Texas Hold'em) and telling his favorite jokes.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; two sisters; an infant daughter; daughter Tammie Donahoo; and son-in-law Dusty Donahoo.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Betty McCarty; two daughters, Debbie Rogers and husband Marc, of Texas, and Babbi Coffer and husband Mark, of Sparta; son Don "Opie" McCarty and wife Debbie Farr, of Springfield; brother Harold McCarty of Cedarvale, Kansas; Jamie Edelman, who Don thought of as a daughter, of Sparta; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.